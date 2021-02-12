Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 107,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,174. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

