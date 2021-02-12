Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,895,587 shares of company stock worth $239,855,258 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

