Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.56% of Lemonade worth $38,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.37. 52,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,056. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,466,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,092,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,895,587 shares of company stock valued at $239,855,258 over the last ninety days.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.