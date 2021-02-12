Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 2.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

