LEOcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.43 or 0.03863237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00424482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.26 or 0.01210247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00489339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00419555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00304185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002891 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.