Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $27,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

