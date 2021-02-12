LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the January 14th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

