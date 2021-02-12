LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.86

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 18233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 48.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

