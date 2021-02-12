LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.15% of LGI Homes worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.