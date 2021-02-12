LHT (LHT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market cap of $182,739.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

