Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.