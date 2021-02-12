Lido DAO Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004562 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

