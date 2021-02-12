Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LTGHY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 16,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,375. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.
