LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Critical Review

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LightInTheBox and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $243.63 million 2.03 $1.00 million N/A N/A Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility & Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 8.50% 76.19% 23.65% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company offers its products primarily through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, and ezbuy.com, as well as through mobile applications. It also provides mobile application software development and information technology support services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

