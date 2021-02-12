Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 757,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

