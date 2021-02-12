Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 179239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.95 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.