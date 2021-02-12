LINA (LINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,541.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 131.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $11,541.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.