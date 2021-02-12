LINA (LINA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,611.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 184.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 220.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $8,611.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

