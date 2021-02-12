Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.98

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.98 and traded as high as $72.88. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 89,659 shares.

LNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 6.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at C$540,963.09. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

