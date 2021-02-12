Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Up 6.2%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 272,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 155,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

