Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,362. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $125.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

