Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.63 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $221.78 million and $22.63 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01104089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.64 or 0.05754321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,128,139,645 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

