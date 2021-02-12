Linear Price Hits $0.10 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Linear has a market cap of $217.18 million and approximately $35.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01083309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.74 or 0.05508837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00027576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020118 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,121,333,137 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

