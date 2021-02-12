LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $4,080.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000132 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00033541 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,969,015 coins and its circulating supply is 706,348,945 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

