LiquidApps Market Cap Achieves $13.34 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $3,124.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033687 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,917,389 coins and its circulating supply is 706,297,156 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

