Litecoin Plus Tops 1-Day Volume of $103.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $192,776.06 and $103.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.07 or 1.00262977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 162.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

