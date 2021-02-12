LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Short Interest Update

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the January 14th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. LiteLink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
LiteLink Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for LiteLink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteLink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.