LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Short Interest Update

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the January 14th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. LiteLink Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

LiteLink Technologies Company Profile

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution, which is a freight intelligence management system; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows to top-up accounts and make payments.

