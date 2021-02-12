Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.46 and the highest is $4.92. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $20.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $22.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.64 to $24.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,283. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

