Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $4.13. Live Company Group shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 156,610 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.29.

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

