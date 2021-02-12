LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

