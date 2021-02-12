LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

