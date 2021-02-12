Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.69

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 101918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $712.06 million and a P/E ratio of -16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

