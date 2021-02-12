Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.67. The stock had a trading volume of 378,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

