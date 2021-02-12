Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $9.84 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $335.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.