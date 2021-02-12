Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in January

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LRENY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,221. Lojas Renner has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

