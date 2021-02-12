Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Short Interest Up 215.0% in January

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

