Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $111.27 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $111.27 million and approximately $103.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

