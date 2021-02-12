Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $982.88 million and approximately $216.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,878,750 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

