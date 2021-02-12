Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 12.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.91. 14,506,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 10,393,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19.

In other news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

