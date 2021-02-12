Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,751 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $67,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,610. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.