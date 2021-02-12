Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intuit worth $116,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.47. 5,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,771. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $409.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.43 and a 200 day moving average of $345.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

