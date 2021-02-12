Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 668,036 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 219,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724,348. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

