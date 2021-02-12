Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $108.63 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $108,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $74.75. 50,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

