Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $162.42 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $162,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 44.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 170.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 173,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

