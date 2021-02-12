Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396,860 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $162,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 57.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $198,470,000 after buying an additional 1,218,446 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

