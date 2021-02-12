Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,705 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ResMed worth $68,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

