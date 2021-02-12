Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 219,323 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $132,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.85.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.80. 189,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

