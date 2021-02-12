Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 255,022 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 255,022 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $246,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

