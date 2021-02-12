Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $609.63. 194,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.83 and a 200-day moving average of $518.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $610.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

