Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 25,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.94. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

